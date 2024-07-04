Northwest Missouri State University football fans have now begun their 2024 season ticket renewals.

To reserve your same seats from last year for the upcoming 2024 football season, the ticket renewal period will run through 5 pm, Wednesday, July 31. Previous year season ticket holders will receive an email from Hometown Ticketing with a renewal link.

New season ticket purchases and upgrades to existing season ticket holders will take place from 6 am, Thursday, August 1 through 8 am, Thursday, August 15. To be a Bearcat season ticket holder, an individual must join the Bearcat Booster Club.

Single-game ticket sales for the first two home contests of the season will open at 8 am, Thursday, August 15.

All renewals, upgrades and new purchases will be done online through Northwest’s HomeTown Ticketing site.