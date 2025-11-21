By Morgan Guyer

Turnovers were the story of the game November 15 at Children’s Mercy Park, as the Bearcats dropped their second game of the season 14-27 against Pittsburg State.

After scoring on the first drive of the game, Northwest struggled to continue that momentum for the rest of the half, as they were unable to recover from four lost fumbles. The Gorillas took a 24-7 lead into halftime following a touchdown from a fumble recovery and a field goal late in the second quarter.

Northwest outgained the Gorillas 427 to 364 on the day, and had more first downs and time of possession, but the inability to finish drives with points ended up being the deciding factor.

The Bearcats attempted to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown to make it a 24-14 game, but a five minute drive from Pittsburg State that ended in a field goal helped finish off the victory.

The win from Pittsburg State sealed a share of the MIAA Football Championship along with Northwest.

Attention now turns to the NCAA Division II Playoffs, as Northwest earned their 27th playoff berth and will travel to Searcy, AR, to take on the Harding University Bisons at 1 pm, Saturday, November 22. The two squads last faced off in 2021 in the second round of playoffs, with Northwest winning 28-6.