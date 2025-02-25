“Dr. AJ plans my life; I just live it.”

That’s how Lisa Ruehter, a 15-year patient of Rony Abou-Jawde, MD, “Dr. AJ”, sums up their relationship and her journey. “We completely trust him and his plan,” said Ruehter.

She received her first breast cancer diagnosis in August 2010. She was given a grim prognosis, just 18 months to live with her stage 4, HER2, positive diagnosis. She and her husband, Keith, put their faith in Dr. AJ, followed his plan and began the fight.

Twelve weeks of chemotherapy turned into 18. Then came surgery, as the cancer had spread to her lungs, chest and lymph nodes. Radiation followed, along with another round of chemotherapy.

Eighteen months later, the same timeframe she was originally given to live, Ruehter received miraculous news: all her scans were clear. When Dr. AJ shared the results, Lisa and Keith struggled to process them. Dr. AJ had to remind them, “This is good news!”

Ruehter now advocates for early detection, as she had undergone her routine mammogram in December 2009 with no signs of cancer. Yet, by the following September, the disease had aggressively taken hold.

She has maintained weekly chemotherapy treatments at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. She remained cancer-free until 2019, when persistent congestion and lingering symptoms signaled something was off. She voiced her concerns to Dr. AJ.

“Would you sleep better if I looked at it?” he asked.

A Friday scan led to a Saturday morning call. Dr. AJ had found a mass at the back of Lisa’s head and already had a plan in place. By Tuesday, she was in surgery.

As she shared the news with her children, Lisa realized she wasn’t even sure who her neurosurgeon was. “I just trust Dr. AJ. I’ve trusted him since the beginning.”

Honoring Lisa’s journey

To recognize Lisa’s strength and survivorship, she was honored at halftime of the Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball Pink Out game February 13. More than $1,000 was raised through the auction, with all funds being donated back to the St. Francis Foundation Cancer Care Patient Assistance Fund, supporting local cancer patients.

Ruehter has worked with the TRIO Program at Northwest Missouri State for more than 25 years. The ability to receive treatment locally has allowed her to maintain a normal work schedule and home life. “Everything else was so inconvenient – this was the one thing we could actually make convenient.”

Supporting local cancer patients

The Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Patient Assistance Fund has made a difference in the lives of many local patients, including Lisa. From providing snacks and water to offering extra comfort and amenities, these small acts have a big impact. “When you’re in the middle of treatment, these things allow you to actually relax,” said Ruehter.

She emphasizes that staying close to home for treatment helped her keep her life as normal as possible. “You want to stay focused on living, not your diagnosis. Your mind can be your worst enemy.”