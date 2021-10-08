Booster dose clinic set for November 9

Bridget Kenny, RN, BSN, community health nurse liaison, community outreach

In response to the Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (ACIP) recommendation for a COVID–19 booster in certain populations, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Northwest Missouri State University and Nodaway County Health Department are offering a booster opportunity to our community.

A vaccine booster clinic will be at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on Tuesday, November 9, to provide participants the same seamless vaccine process as offered earlier this spring.

At this time, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for the booster dose. ACIP recommends the booster dose for individuals age 65 and older as well as those ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions. Others eligible, who may choose to receive the booster, are people with medical conditions ages 18 to 49 and those ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for the exposure and transmission. These groups would include health-care workers, teachers and daycare staff, grocery workers and those in large living communities or prisons.

The booster dose should be administered at least six months after completion of the primary vaccine series. For this reason, it is important you bring your vaccine card to your appointment. We also encourage clothing that will provide access to the upper arm or shoulder.

To schedule an appointment, please visit mymlc.com/vaccine. Vaccine scheduling is also available by calling 660.562.2755.

If you have not yet received any part of the COVID-19 vaccine and would like to schedule an appointment, please call your medical provider’s office, Nodaway County Health Department or local pharmacy.