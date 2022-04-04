Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County will host its annual fundraiser, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, on Friday, April 8 at Bearcat Lanes in Maryville. The event will include a silent auction which is open to the general public and not just for those bowling.

“Bowl for Kids’ Sake is actually Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s signature fundraising event,” BBBS Executive Director Lynette Harbin said. “It typically brings in 25 to 30 percent of our yearly budget in that one night.”

The event is a fun and easy way for companies, organizations, friends and families to support Big Brothers Big Sisters’ fundraising goals. Last year’s event raised $38,700 and Harbin said the organization’s goal this year is to raise $40,000.

While the bowling sessions are quickly filling up, Harbin said there will be plenty of great items to bid on during the silent auction.

“You do not have to be a participant of the bowling event to come and bid on all the awesome items that we will have,” Harbin said. “Our plan is to post all items on our Facebook page the week of the event.”

Bidding for the silent auction will be in-person only this year. There will be three separate auctions that coincide with each bowling session: 5 to 6:15 pm, 7 to 8:15 pm and 9 to 10:15 pm.

Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers, Bigs, and children, Littles, ages seven through 18 who are in need including those living in single parent homes, growing up in poverty and coping with parental incarceration.

To learn more about Bowl for Kids’ Sake or to register, visit bfksnodaway.org or contact Harbin at lynette@bbbsnodaway.org or 660-562-7981.

To see the silent auction items, visit facebook.com/BigBrothersBigSistersofNodaway County.