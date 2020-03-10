Football fever is still high in Northwest Missouri, and residents have a chance to benefit even more because of it.

With the NFL Draft on the front lines of every team in the league, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County is following suit with its 2020 Big Draft recruitment campaign. The organization is teaming with the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative while aiming to increase its roster of Bigs.

“We are offering a bit of an incentive to potential Bigs by asking them to attend an information session between now and April 20th,” said Lynette Harbin, executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County. “They will receive a T-shirt and will be invited to Draft Fest with the Chiefs on April 25 at Arrowhead Stadium.

“In addition, we’re asking others to help, too. If anyone can get a friend to attend an info session by the deadline, they will receive an entry to win either two tickets to Super Bowl LV or two Chiefs season tickets for the 2020 season.”

BBBS Nodaway County has more than 20 children in need of a Big Brother or Big Sister. By defending the potential of today’s youth, the program’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The program helps build bridges and break down barriers by paring one adult volunteer, called a Big, with one child, a Little, and supporting each match at every stage.

“Draft Day is one of the most important days in the life of an NFL player,” Harbin said. “It’s when one team picks them out of a crowd of thousands. When we draft a Big, it’s not just their life that changes forever, but the life of the Little, too.”

Draft Fest is usually open to season ticket holders and features on-field activities, access to Chiefs players and management, exclusive tours and other opportunities.

“With the excitement of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, this is a very exciting time for people in our area that love NFL football,” Harbin said. “For us, this is the time to recruit the next class of life-changing mentors. We’re going to ‘draft’ more Bigs in 2020 than ever before.

“It’s time to get off the sidelines and get in the game. If you think you’ve got what it takes, we want you on our team.”

Learn more about BBBS by visiting bbbsnodaway.org