Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County will hold a trivia fundraiser, registration starts at 5:30 pm, trivia at 6:30 pm, Thursday, March 20 at the Black Pony, 101 East Fourth Street, Maryville. Cost is $10 per person, teams of up to eight. Prizes per round. All proceeds go to fulfill the current needs of BBBS. For more information on the program, visit bbbsnodaway.org.