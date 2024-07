The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County (BBBS) is having a school supply drive until July 31.

The supplies will be used for the “littles,” from August 1 – 9; then starting on August 12, the community is open to pick up supplies.

Supplies suggested are pencils, books, rulers, ballpoints, notebooks, color pencils, staplers, calculators or backpacks.

Drop-offs are welcome at the BBBS office at 2112 South Main, Maryville.