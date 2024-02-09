The Grady Hilsabeck family and friends conducted the seventh annual Baylee’s Blessing and presented the bounty to the New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter, February 3. In front are Grady and Lisa Hilsabeck, Akasha Schank holding “Misfit,” Malainee and Sam Montgomery. Behind them are other family and friends. Misfit is available for adoption.

This year’s donations in memory of Baylee Hilsabeck were 318 items collected and $4,670,with some money donations still pending. Over the seven years, Baylee’s Blessing has donated 2,047 items and $24,911 to the animal shelter.

The family wore green to “celebrate a life lived beautifully.”