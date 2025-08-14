Advance Auto Parts, Maryville, is the scene of the Community Blood Center’s Battle of the Badges blood drive from 10 am to 2 pm, Friday, August 22.

The blood drive will take place in a donor bus at the business, 1114 South Main Street. Donors will be able to vote for the law enforcement or first responder organization of their choice. Community Blood Center will have T-shirts and the winning department will get bragging rights for the year.

These organizations include the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, Maryville Police and Fire Department, Northwest University Police, Nodaway County Ambulance District, firefighters and first responders from the townships.

All members of the organization which achieves the most votes will receive 10 percent off their purchase in store up to $25 at the Maryville Advance Auto Parts.

Store Manager Matt Shurvington said, “Advance Auto Parts supports law enforcement and our first responders. All the employees are local people at this store and sponsoring the blood drive is a nice way of giving back to our community.”

To donate blood, appointments are preferred. To book an appointment, go to savealifenow.org/group and enter group code EZ15. For more information, contact Shurvington at 660.582.8146 or matt.sjurvington@advance-auto. com. For medical eligibility questions, call 800.688.0900.