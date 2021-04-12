The Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team will host a national championship celebration from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, April 18, in Bearcat Arena.

This free event will allow fans the opportunity to receive a national championship poster commemorating the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship team. Fans will be limited to one other personal item to be signed along with the free championship poster as a courtesy to the student-athletes and other celebration attendees.

The 2021 national championship trophy will be on display and fans are encouraged to pose for pictures with the hardware.

Each student-athlete and coach will have their own Sharpie for signing autographs.