The Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team will host a national championship celebration from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, April 14 at Bearcat Arena.

This free event will give fans the opportunity to interact with members of the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championship team and coaching staff. The team will be available to sign autographs for approximately two hours.

Fans will receive Northwest’s exclusive Bearcat men’s basketball 2019 national championship poster. Fans will be limited to two items to be signed, including the free championship poster. This is a courtesy to the student-athletes and other celebration attendees.

The 2019 NCAA Division II National Championship trophy also will be on display.