The current congregation of the Barnard United Methodist Church hosted a 150th anniversary celebration featuring several past pastors, a catered meal and a Sunday worship time. The event, which began at 10 am, saw church members, Barbie Cowan, Kevin Helzer, David Hilsabeck, Linda Nagle as well as Dr. Joseph A. Munshaw, the eldest son of the late Reverend JJ Munshaw and Ruby Munshaw, who shared stories of his parents raising three boys and the memories of church members who have died. Munshaw pastored at the church for over 25 years total in the 60s and 70s and then again in the 90s.