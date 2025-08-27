According to the minutes taken by Barnard City Clerk Heidi Klamm, the town’s council met in open session August 12 at the Barnard City Hall.

Those in attendance were Mayor David Klamm, Laurie Ringgold, Mary Jo Hilsabeck, Amy Watson, Derek Wallace, Kirk Copper, Bill Dudley, Mary West-Calcagno, plus Heidi Klamm, clerk.

Copper with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments offered a review of what they offer with membership; Barnard is involved. The firm covers the 5-county area in Northwest Missouri and does grant writing. The charges for grant writing is an average of $1,500 per grant. Grants take about two years from start to finish. The charge is for the number of hours required to write and implement the grants.

In answering a question about developing a strategic plan, Copper shared the Worth County plan, which he noted took about four months to complete.

Dudley, a resident, brought the issue about the alleyways where trees are overgrown and firetrucks are unable to get through. With the most recent house fire, he says it’s a major concern right now. He also noted there is a drainage/ditch issue that he is willing to dig out; however he doesn’t have the appropriate equipment. When he suggested to do it with the city tractor, the council replied there are repairs needed with both tractors right now. Mayor Klamm explained that the ditches have been a high priority issue, and the council is getting estimates.

More discussion was held about the ditches/drainage issue and council will seek out a professional to take on the project.

West-Calcagno, DNR, requested a review of the ammonia variance application that she plans on submitting. The council noted due to the ongoing technological improvements, there are not adequate funds to provide those upgrades. This ammonia variance is to give the town more time. She suggested getting rid of the sludge. The duckweed is always a big issue, and that the upkeep and maintenance added at the beginning of the season would rid the duckweed. She said if the application is submitted and there would be time for feedback before sending it to EPA. Deadline is January 21, 2026. She also suggested doing a training with Liz Grove before a council meeting.

Clerk Klamm reported Bank Midwest is looking into adjusting the city’s money market account rates and will contact with what is decided. She also transferred $6,245 into money market accounts for the water meter deposits and transferred money into a separate money market account for the water tower payment that is due every June. Each month $4,100 will be added so it can accrue interest until the next water tower payment is due in June of 2026.

She suggested buying a covered outside bulletin board for information to be easily accessible which was approved.

Lauber Municipal Law, Kansas City, emailed a contract to add the town on as a client as needed, which was approved.

The tax rate shall be set to produce the revenue, which the budget for the year 2025 shows to be required by the current assessed valuation. For the general fund, the proposed rate of one dollar for 2025 generating $23,538.23 and for the streets fund, the proposed rate of $1.25 for 2025 generating $29,422.79 in revenue, both approved.

The council authorized a resolution for the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Operating Permits Section for issuance of a discharger specific variance. An organization resolution and agreement for the credit card program to designate Heidi Klamm as the designated officer over the Visa card supplied by UMB Bank was accepted.

The Community Betterment Foundation asked to be allowed to hold a Halloween Town Festival on Saturday, October 25 that will require street closures from noon until about 10 pm. They are requesting street closures on McFarland, Morehouse and Second Street. Council approved.

The council went into closed session for 26 minutes.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 17.