Barbara Kay Mackey, 72, Maryville, died Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Maryville Rehabilitation and Health Center.

She was born June 6, 1952, in Burlington, IA, to Everett W. and Doris J. Carlson Summers. She graduated from Burlington High School, class of 1970. In 1972, she earned her associates degree at Southeastern Community College. She then attended the University of Iowa and graduated in 1974 with a BA in math education.

On December 15, 1984, she married George P. Mackey.

Mrs. Mackey began her teaching career in Albia, IA, in 1975. She taught math at Albia Community High School for 33 years, retiring in 2008.

She was a former member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Iowa Council of Teachers of Mathematics, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, NEA, ISEA, Albia Community Education Association, Friends of the Prairie Learning Center, AARP, Yellowstone Park Foundation, Yellowstone Association, and Yellowstone Forever.

