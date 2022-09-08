Barbara Ann Bachman Lesher, 83, Blue Springs, formerly of Maryville, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs.

She was born March 12, 1939, to Earl and Edna Nelson Bachman.

On December 30, 1962, she married Merle Ralph Lesher, PhD, of Clarinda, IA. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Funeral services were Tuesday, September 6 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the BD Owens Library at Northwest Missouri State University or to the Maryville Public Library for the purchase of new books for the collection.

