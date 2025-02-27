Barbara Louise Chubick, 71, Maryville, died Thursday, February 20, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born December 15, 1953, to John P. and Evelyn J. Hart Seipel in Maryville. She graduated from Maryville High School and had taken nursing classes.

On December 6, 1973, she married Marvin Lee Chubick at the Assembly of God Church in Maryville.

Mrs. Chubick had worked as a nurse’s aide over the years at area nursing homes.

She was of the Catholic faith and had attended St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mrs. Chubick’s body has been cremated. A memorial service is being planned for a later date at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville and will be announced.

