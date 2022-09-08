Schools are back in session, and it’s time to kick off another year of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s Fourth Grade Challenge.

During last year’s programming, Chloe Casteel, a current fifth-grade student at St. Gregory Barbarigo School, was one of hundreds of students that participated in last year’s challenge.

Chloe felt drawn to action after learning about the impact vaping and tobacco can have on adolescents and teenagers. This motivated her to get involved in the Northwest Community Cares Project, a grant focused on preventing substance use in youth. With the message, “Escape the Vape,” Chloe is now featured on one of several billboards across the Northwest Missouri region as she actively works to educate area youth and families about the dangers of vaping.

The Fourth Grade Challenge is an eight-week program offered to Nodaway County public schools, as well as St. Gregory’s. Each week Bridget Kenny, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s community health nurse liaison, meets with the students to discuss health and wellness with the support of several community experts. The team members provide interactive activities that help the kids retain the information.

The key areas of focus for the Fourth Grade Challenge include:

• The importance of exercise with Jackie Ross, MSN, certified personal trainer;

• What constitutes a well-balanced diet with Paige Luke, MS, RD, LD, and Regan Thompson, MS, RD, LD, CPT, and nutrition and dining services manager;

• The benefits of yoga and oral health with Bridget Kenny, RN, BSN, community health nurse liaison;

• Diabetes prevention and education with Deb Hull, BSN, RN, CDCES, diabetes educator;

• Dangers of tobacco and vaping with Teri Harr, RN, and Jamie Baker, tobacco youth prevention specialist. Both are volunteers and advocates of Citizens for Smoke Free Nodaway County.

• How obesity affects our overall health with Sally Bomar, MD, family practice.