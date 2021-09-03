Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented.The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/26/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Viebrock, the sole source provider for sheet metal stock; to Brian Engle for uniform reimbursement.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff inmate report for August 2021.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, along with Brian Engle, discussed an issue in White Cloud Township and talked about an email from MoDOT for a remote meeting on bridge inspections.

Patton submitted the August expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Bill Walker updated the commission on the generators. The jail generator was looked at by Coenen Electric and repaired. The Administration Center’s generator was low on fuel, which Gray Oil took care of. Coenen advised that the Administration Center would need to be looked at by CK Power if the fuel fill did not take care of the issue.

The county tax levy hearing was opened by Patton with a review of the 2021 assessed valuation and proposed levies. Burns made a motion to accept the proposed county levy rate of 16¢ per $100 assessed valuation, Senate Bill 40 levy at 5¢ and Senior Citizens Fund levy at 5¢ per $100 assessed valuations. Walk seconded the motion. The motion passed. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

A call was put in to both Linda Farmer, Green Township trustee and Bryan Beason, board member regarding the road rock on Road #525. A call was also placed to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling to confirm the rock had been hauled.

Christy Forney, emergency manager, emailed quotes and spec sheets on generators for the commission to review.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, discussed a request for the Nodaway County Museum for funding through American Rescue Plan funds. The commission requested that a representative of the museum come speak with them on how they would utilize the funds.

Jenkins discussed Senate Bill 40’s audit requests with the commission.

Kurby Kenny, Hughes Township board member, stopped in to discuss the open trustee seat for the township. Kenny stated the board had discussed it and that he would be willing to fulfill the open seat for the remainder of the term. Walk made a motion to appoint Kenny to the open trustee position. All were in favor.

With Kenny accepting that appointment, a board seat would now be open. Upon the recommendation of the township board, a motion was made by Walk, seconded by Burns, to appoint Patrick Lewis to the open board seat. Both will be sworn in at a Hughes Township meeting August 31. Put to a vote, all were in favor.

A letter was received from MoDOT and Andy Macias regarding the review of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial of funds for Bridge #0085006. This letter was shared with Congressman Sam Graves and Senator Josh Hawley’s offices.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch.

Ed Walker, Engle, Bill Walker and Walk drove Roads #781, 786, 777, 779 and 902 at the request of Hughes Township board, to gauge quality to be added to the CART rock listing for 2022 concerning Enel – White Cloud Wind project.

A resident of Washington Township stopped in to request the commission look at Road #1003 that is being prepared for reconstruction. The commission will plan to look at it on Thursday, September 2.

An Art, Rhythm and Brews representative stopped in to gain permission to close down part of the square on Saturday, October 23 for the Art, Rhythm and Brews Festival. Permission was given.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 9/2/2021.