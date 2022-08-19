Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/11/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to DocuLock, LLC and MTE.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: 81083-81100.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sample specs from Continental Fire Sprinkler Company, Northwest Regional Communications Center financials for July.

A resident within the White Cloud Wind Project stopped in to ask questions regarding his contract with Enel. He was advised to contact someone within the company.

Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, met with the commission in the basement storage room to discuss storage needs.

A call was put in to Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek, regarding the air condition issue in the Courthouse. Henry gave recommendations and rough, verbal estimates. The commission asked to meet with Henry at 1 pm, Tuesday, August 23rd to review his suggestions. Kevin Hartman, appraiser, asked the commission to look at a leak in his office. Spoke with Aaron Morriss with IHP Industries to get a status update on the parts of the boiler at the Courthouse. Also discussed the issues that the air conditioner is having and some of the recommendations IHP had previously made for insulated pipes and dampers.

Owner/operators of DocuLock, LLC, Paul and Heather Janicek, met with the commission to review the status of the scanning and archiving process for the county. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Andy Abbott, MTE.

Merlin Atkins presented the commission with expenditures expected from July – December, 2022 for food and an electric pallet jack for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Atkins requested $66,768. The commission approved the request for the full amount requested. The commission discussed visiting The Ministry Center at a later date. Jenkins discussed a request for ARPA funds from the DARE Board for a storage unit and containers that would be located at the road and bridge site. The commission asked for more detailed costs. No decision made. Jenkins also gave an update on the towns in Nodaway County who are receiving their second round of ARPA funds.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

An inspection was made on Reconstruction Road #483 in Polk Township and approved. Road #492 in Polk Township was inspected The Long Branch Bridge was opened in the afternoon of the 16th and the commission inspected it.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 8/18/2022.