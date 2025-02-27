Audria L. Humphrey, 86, Clearmont, died Monday, February 24, 2025, at the Village Care Center in Maryville.

She was born May 9, 1938, to Paul R. and Aileen I. Brown Ferguson in Hopkins. She graduated from Clearmont High School. She was a lifelong resident of the area.

On December 27, 1955, she married William F. “Bill” Humphrey. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Humphrey had worked at Kissinger Flower Shop of Maryville, and retired after over 20 years at Eveready Battery in Maryville.

She was of the Baptist faith and attended the Clearmont Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be at 3 pm, Monday, March 3 at the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont. The burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont. The family will receive friends at the Church for one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home.