Audrey May Wheaton Wright, 103, Graham, died Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville.

She was born June 10, 1922, to Albert and Elizabeth Dow Wheaton in Fairville, New Brunswick, Canada.

On October 19, 1944, she married Lewis Wright. He preceded her in death on November 25, 1996, after 52 years of marriage.

Mrs. Wright was a homemaker.

Private graveside services will be held at the Maitland Cemetery.

