The 2022 NCAA Div. I Women’s Softball College World Series (WCWS) is being played this week (June 2-10) in Oklahoma City. This proportional symbol map displays the 13 teams that have won championships over the past 40 years. Four of those teams are in the 2022 WCWS. UCLA leads with thirteen team titles, followed by Arizona with eight, then Oklahoma (2021 Champ) with five and Arizona State, Florida, & Texas A&M with two each. PAC-12 Conference schools account for 24 of the titles and they have three teams, in this year.