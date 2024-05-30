Arlene Ann Tucker Dunford, 89, Maryville, died Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Village Care.

She was born September 14, 1934, in Brooklyn, NY, to Raymond Valentine and Irene Veronica Warren Tucker. She was a 1951 graduate of Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, NY.

On March 22, 2012, she married Franklin W. Dunford. He preceded her in death in November of 2021. She had previously married Don MacLachlan and John Manning, her first two husbands.

Mrs. Dunford began her career as an administrative secretary for Price Waterhouse in New York. Later in life, she began women’s counseling with Birthright. She served as a senior missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in 2010 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, June 1 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Following the funeral service for Mrs. Dunford in Maryville, services will be held at 9:45 am, Saturday, June 8 at the Boulder, CO LDS Church. Burial will take place at the Greenwood Mountain Cemetery also in Boulder.

Memorials may be made to the Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter Day Saints.