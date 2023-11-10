Nodaway County Schools

Northeast Nodaway will have the Parnell American Legion and the Tri-C Memorial American Legion to the annual Veterans Day program at 10 am, Friday, November 10.

South Nodaway’s Veterans Day observances will start with breakfast from 6:30 to 8 am and the assembly at 8:15 am, Friday, November 10. Veterans are invited to attend.

Nodaway-Holt will hold the Veterans Day Assembly from 10:30 to 11:20 am, Friday, November 10 at the high school gym in Graham. The elementary school will also attend. There will be a speaker, color guard and a trumpet trio to play Taps. The junior class will feed any veterans after the assembly.

Maryville High School will hold a short outdoor assembly at 8 am, Friday, November 10 in the parking lot or stadium. If the weather is not cooperative, the assembly will be inside in the main gym.

Maryville Middle School will hold its Veterans Day assemble at 9:45 am, Friday, November 10. There will be music, Scouts and a speaker. Veteran family members are invited.

Eugene Field Elementary’s annual Veterans Day assembly is at 2 pm, Friday, November 10. Veterans are invited and will be recognized. Nate Little is the guest speaker. Refreshments will be served after.

North Nodaway will celebrate Veterans Day at 9:30 am, Friday, November 10. There will be multiple student presentations and Veteran Connie Anderson will share some of her experiences in the Army. Veterans are invited.

St. Gregory Barbarigo School will hold a Veterans Day assembly at 2 pm, Friday, November 10. The guest speaker is Father Karl Barmann. Grades kindergarten through four and grades five through eight will each sing a song. The band students will perform.

Jefferson National Honor Society will host veterans for lunch at noon and then an assembly at 12:45 pm, Thursday, November 16.

Community

The Nodaway Chorale singers will be singing from 11:30 am to noon, Friday, November 10 at the Nodaway County Senior Center luncheon, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. In addition to the National Anthem, the Chorale will provide a short program of patriotic songs.

A beef and noodle dinner will be served for Veterans Day from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, November 10 at the American Legion Building in Burlington Jct. Veterans and spouses eat free. Menu is beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade rolls, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 for adults, children five and under are free. Sponsored by the BJ AL Auxiliary.

Tri-C Memorial AL

Tri-C Memorial American Legion Post 464 will present the Fallen Soldier at Oak Pointe, Maryville, at 10 am, Thursday, November 9 and at Pineview Manor, Stanberry, at 2:30 pm, Friday, November 10.