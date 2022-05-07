The Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association cooked lunch for over 500 third, fourth and fifth graders April 28 and 29 at the Northwest Technical School’s Safety Acres. NCCA donated funds for the meal and cooked hamburgers. NCCA members cooking were Joe Drake, Kyle Schieber and Shelby Lager.

The first day saw students from Jefferson, St. Gregory, Avenue City, Stanberry and Worth County. The second day’s students were from Eugene Field, Northeast Nodaway and North Nodaway.

The students covered snake safety, rollover simulator, machinery safety, first aid, grain bin safety, dog safety, ATV safety and fire house.

Shelly Cox of the Remington Nature Center lets Jefferson students Jolee Hauber, Heidi Cady and Nora Walker touch Pawne, a four-year-old bull snake. Pawne can grow up to eight feet long. She explained the eating habits of the two snakes she brought with her along with habitat and answered the students’ questions.