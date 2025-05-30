Nodaway County Schools are providing their students with the opportunity to keep their reading skills honed by providing summer libraries.

These libraries are:

• Jefferson‘s “Summer Library is Buggin’ Out!” It is open from 9 am to noon, Tuesdays starting Tuesday, May 27. At 10 pm, Tuesday there is a storytime and activities for the students to take part in.

• Northeast Nodaway’s summer library is “Picnic in the Library.” It is from 9 to 11:30 am, Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Tuesday, May 27 through Thursday, July 31. PreKindergarten through third grade must be accompanied by an adult or sibling who is in seventh grade or older. Storytime and first chapter feature is at 10 am each Tuesday.

NEN will also run a high school and junior high summer library at the same time. It will include academic assistance with credit recovery; postsecondary planning with goal planning, work on applications, set up visits or job shadows; ACT prep with registration help, practice questions, test strategies; and checkout books.

• West Nodaway’s summer library will be “Color Your World With Books.” It will be from 9 am to 1 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Tuesday, June 3 through Thursday, July 31.