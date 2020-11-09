Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11 will look different this year in Nodaway County schools because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The following is what schools have submitted about the annual remembrance of what veterans have given to the US.

West Nodaway

There will be no assembly or visitors allowed. Students and staff are requested to wear red, white and blue. Junior American Legion Auxiliary members will pass out poppies. Essay and poster contest winners will be announced.

Junior Auxiliary and FFA will put together blessing bags during eighth hour, Tuesday, November 10. These will be distributed by the junior auxiliary around town starting at 1:50 pm on Veterans Day.

Using the school intercom system, a brief reading, Flander’s Field song, Taps and the Pledge of Allegiance will be heard.

North Nodaway

The high school/middle school assembly held on November 10 will not be public but will be streamed on the NN Facebook page.

Jefferson

The school is unable to host guests this year. The kindergarten made American flags out of popsicle sticks. First graders did short videos about different American symbols. The rest of the elementary is creating cards to send to the veterans home in Cameron.

The band and choir will record music to share with the Cameron home and on social media. The National Honor Society will make a large thank you poster. All will be mailed to the Cameron home or shown on social media.

St. Gregory Barbarigo School

The school will not have a public event but is currently working on virtual ideas for the event.

Nodaway-Holt

The junior and senior high will hold a moment of silence to honor fallen soldiers as well as a drive through breakfast from 8 to 9 am, Wednesday, November 11 for any veteran in the area. Organizations will donate and prepare the breakfast which includes scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage, pancakes, coffee and orange juice.

Veterans may phone their order in ahead or give it to the student when they pull up. The order will be put together and the same student will return it to the veteran’s vehicle.

The following precautions will be followed: a mask and gloves will be worn as the food is prepared, delivered and cooked; students will wear a mask as they take orders, and hand sanitizing will be used frequently.

The elementary school will not have visitors. The Talented and Gifted or TAG students will make the morning announcements and lead the school in the Pledge of Allegiance. Teachers will have a video to show in their classrooms.

Maryville

MMS will not have a program this year.

EFE will not have an assembly. Veteran’s Day activities will be done virtually and attached to the website and social media pages.

MHS will have an outdoor assembly on Wednesday, after a short video is shown in classes. Teachers will escort their first hour class to the PAC parking lot, where students will maintain social distancing as they face north. Four Spectrum performers will announce and sing the Star Spangled Banner. Three performers will play Taps and then the students will be escorted back to their second hour classes.

Northeast Nodaway

The elementary is making cards to be sent out to veterans through the National Guard Auxiliary.