Nodaway County churches have announced their Vacation Bible Schools throughout the summer.

The following churches are having VBS:

• May 27 to 30: Bethany Christian Church in Barnard’s VBS will be from 9 am to noon. “Wonder Junction” is for ages three if potty trained through age 12.

• June 9 to 13: Ravenwood Christian Church’s VBS will be themed “True North (We have Jesus, our true north!).” VBS is for children entering kindergarten through those enter sixth grade. There is no cost and children can be registered at ravenwoodchristian.com.

• June 23 to 27: Clearmont Christian Church’s theme is “The Story of Daniel” and is from 1 to 4 pm. It is for children entering preschool through eighth grade. Bus routes are available to help with transportation. For more information or to register, go to vbsmate.com/events/CBCFamily/ 30284.

• July 8 to 12: St. Gregory’s Vacation Bible School presents “Heroes for God Unite!” It is for grades prekindergarten through fourth grade and the time is 8 to 11 am. For more information or to register, email stgregorysvbs@gmail.com.

• July 14 to 17: VBS at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Parnell, will be for grades first through sixth grade from 6 to 7:30 pm. For more information, contact Julia Judd at 816.244.2358.

• July 16 to 18: Wilcox and Burlington Jct. United Methodist Churches will hold a joint, space themed VBS at the church in Wilcox. Watch for more information on the Wilcox UMC Facebook page.