The annual Lions District 26-M4 All-Star Basketball Games for graduating seniors will take place Saturday, June 1 at the Penney High School in Hamilton.

The players from Nodaway County are Christina Turpin, Maggie Collins, Alex Mattson and Brandon McQueen from Jefferson C-123; and Dalanie Auffert from Northeast Nodaway.

The girls game begins at 6 pm with the boys game following. Admission is $6. Funds raised from the tournament go toward senior scholarships throughout District 26-M4.