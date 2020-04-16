Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Stiens, Burns, Bill Walker and Patton.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/7/2020 with a few corrections to typos. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve closed session minutes from 4/7/2020. The motion passed.

The following were approved: invoice for public defender’s office rent; requisitions, sheriff to Sears for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following i6formation received by mail or email: emails regarding COVID-19 from FEMA, Nodaway County Health and emergency manager; city of Maryville letter regarding backflow inspection; sales tax/use tax/R& B special tax reports.

Ed Walker discussed the progress of various county bridge projects.

Patton reported that Norris Quarries has return their signed contract. Nodaway, Union and Polk townships have already asked for proceed orders to be sent in to their respective quarries.

The commission placed calls to Andrews and Senator Dan Hegeman regarding a recommendation on the open associate judge seat in Nodaway County.

Due to receiving information on the evening of April 8, that a group is planning a public gathering, the commission placed a call to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, to discuss the county’s legal options. The public gathering is in direct conflict with County Ordinance 2020-01 and State of Missouri’s Stay Home Missouri order, which were set in place to protect the public. Calls were made to Greg McDanel, city manager, a text to Nate Blackford, and calls to Rita Miller and Megan Jennings at Mosaic Medical Center to gauge concerns and discuss. The city and the commission are both against a gathering as it goes against what has been recommended by the CDC, the state and the county. The commission called Candy Gresham, director of AseraCare Hospice, to discuss the event. Gresham agreed that they would cancel the event.

Burns and Ed Walker signed a letter certifying all work on Project #123203 was completed according to all regulatory permitting requirements under the nationwide permit, general permits and local requirements.

The commission spoke with Choquette regarding the field entrance on 192nd Street. The entrance will be worked on in the next few days. A citizen called in with road concerns in Nodaway Township as impacted by the wind project.

The county and the jail both received letters from the city of Maryville regarding backflow inspections. The most recent backflow certification was dated April 8, 2019. The commission called Arnold Plumbing and scheduled to have the Administration Center, Jail and Courthouse all certified.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

At 1:15, the commission left to inspect: CDBG grant Bridge #445 in Jackson Township; and tubes on Road #479 in Polk Township.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn until 4/14/2020.