Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Present: Bill Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk. Also present, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/6/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #78230-78255.

Approved: Invoice to public defender for rent; inventory disposal form from prosecuting attorney victim advocate; three-year firewall renewal through MTE.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Murphy Tractor for equipment purchase; sheriff to CCW fund for cash drawer.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Union Township financial statement, investments report.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed putting a larger tube in on Road #637 in Polk Township with the commission. Walk left a message for the resident whose property is near the tube to set a time to meet to discuss options.

After meeting with CE Goodall, public works director for the City of Maryville, on the manhole issue on the east side of the building, a call was put into CenturyLink as it is their access point. The commission is discussing options for this.

A call was put in to Midwest Data, the county’s website host, regarding a link on the page for Missouri Public Records. The link has been removed from the county’s website by Midwest Data.

Human Resources Director Tammy Carter met with the commission to discuss new employee training, updating training for existing employees and discussed applications received for the open facility maintenance position.

Atchison Township submitted roads to add to the CART rock list. These roads had been improved by the windmill project. The list was submitted too late to be added for this year, but the commission will review the list prior to next year.

A follow up call was put in to Tyler Brooks, White Cloud Wind project, regarding the light on the tower that a resident had called in on. Brooks stated that the equipment shows it is working properly, but sometimes cannot be seen from the ground. Brooks will be in the area in the next week to look over roads within the windmill project footprint. A call was put in to the resident who had initially brought it to the commission’s attention.

Incoming Union Township Trustee Richard Stringer and Clerk Amy Coulter stopped in to meet with the commission regarding rock haulers and windmill improved roads.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch All in favor.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, stopped in to discuss information she’d gotten from Chris Redden at Northwest Missouri State University on shredding. At this time, Northwest is not charging, but is looking to charge in the future. No pricing has been released at this time, but will be provided at a later date. Jenkins also discussed information she has received on the American Recovery Act funds.

The commissioners continued their annual training which is only being offered virtually this year. The commission will be required to do 20 hours of training online.

Calls were put into both Schildberg’s Construction and Norris Quarries requesting a list of rock haulers contracted to haul CART rock in each township.

A call was made to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, regarding an invoice received on a bridge built last year. Macias stated it was due to the overlap in waiting on Softmatch approval. Macias agreed to provide a time table on bridges so planning can be done for budgeting each year. The commission signed a letter requesting the trade of Softmatch dollars for BRO dollars with Worth County. This was emailed back to Macias.

An inspection was made of Road #371 and a tube on Road #366 in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 4/13/2021.