Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Stiens, Burns, Bill Walker and Patton.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/26/2020 with a correction to a spelling error. The motion passed.

The following were approved: recorder fee report for March 2020, assessor fee report for March 2020, invoice to Midland GIS for Maintenance and Technical Support; Missouri Association of Counties 2019 worker’s comp audit; requisitions: road and bridge to Northwest Equipment and Rental for tires; accounts payable, checks #76023-76046.

The commission reviewed the following i6formation received by mail or email: emails regarding COVID-19 from FEMA, Nodaway County Health and emergency manager; sheriff’s inmate report for March 2020; 2020 Census response rate report as of April 2, 2020; Governor’s conference call notes from April 4, 2020; investment report.

Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health, gave an update on Missouri statistics and Nodaway County statistics. Nodaway County has had two confirmed cases to date. Patterson reiterated that the commissions ordinance was still a good date to stick with and he recommended they stay where they are and continue to review on a weekly basis. The local county health follows CDC guidelines and recommendations. Patterson stated they did not have any stockpile of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) locally. Also in attendance were Marilyn Jenkins, Tammy Carter and Wilson. Attending via Zoom were Maryville Forum and Chris Wallace.

John Blackford, Nodaway Township trustee, discussed a field entrance being too steep on 192nd Street. The commission put a call in to Ryan Choquette, Tenaska- Clear Creek Wind Project, who said they’d add it to the list to look at. Choquette called in later with questions about the gate.

Stiens made the motion at 10 am to go into closed session for personnel, Sunshine Law 610.021 (3). Burns seconded the motion. The motion passed. Burns made the motion at 10:55 am to go out of closed session. The motion passed.

Alice Schieffer, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, spoke with the commission regarding CDBG funds that would be left over after the second bridge is completed. Initially, the county had submitted four bridges for consideration, but per grant specs, bridges had to be in one township. Schieffer will discuss with Jerri Dearmont, using the remaining funds on one of the Green Township bridges.

A call was made to Jim Knox, Norris Quarries, asking them to return their signed contract. Knox stated they were working out of their homes, but he plans to go into the office tomorrow to get it signed and sent. Robert Jobst called in to inquire about getting some rock, however Union Township gets their rock through Norris, so they cannot haul until the contract is signed and returned.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

Ed Walker discussed the progress of various county projects.

At 1:15, the commission left to inspect: Road #85 and #101 in Atchison Township; and Road #307 in Nodaway Township. While out doing inspections, a phone call was taken by the commission from Mark Younger, Younger Auction Company, regarding the length of Ordinance 2020-01 passed by the commission.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn until 4/9/2020.