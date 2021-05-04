Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bill Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county Ccerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/27/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Evergy’s business demand response customer participation agreement; additions and abatements for January, February and March, 2021.

Accounts Payable: Checks #78392-78411.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Tan-Tar-A Resort for training; to 911 Custom for vehicle equipment; to Missouri Sheriff’s Association for training.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Continental Fire Sprinkler Company inspection report, vehicle sales tax / motor fuel tax reports, Missouri Rural Water Association.

The commission made a call to Eric Fuchs, sourcewater technician, to set up a conference call with Trish Rielly with Department of Natural Resources on the 319 Grant process.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on road and bridge crew activities and discussed calls with Ed Walker that each commissioner had received in the last few days on roads.

Sheriff Randy Strong presented Deputy Dalton Murphy with the Life Saver Award and recognized Retired Major Randy Houston for an event in 2018 that was not recognized at that time.

Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, gave updates on current trials his office has been working on.

The commission, along with Tammy Carter, human resources director, interviewed applicants for the open facility maintenance technician spot.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

City of Maryville Manager Greg McDanel and Maryville Mayor Ben Lipiec, met with the commissioners and

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer to discuss and answer questions on Tax Increment Financing (TIF), Chapter 100 and Chapter 353 processes.

The commission inspected Road #449, #450 and #457 all in Jackson Township.

The commissioners completed the required 20 hours of County Commissioners Association of Missouri training. Affidavits were sent in to the association.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 5/4/2021.