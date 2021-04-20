Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bill Walker, Scott Walk, associate commissioner,and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/13/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None.

Accounts Payable: Checks #78332-78356.

Approved: Invoice from IHP Industrial, Inc., SAM, LLC, Coenen Enterprises, Inc. and iCounty Technologies, LLC.

Chris Wallace, University of Missouri – Extension, stopped in to talk with the commission about the American Recovery Act funds. Wallace is representing Missouri as a delegate for the Public Issues Leadership Development conference, which is being held virtually this year.

The commission finalized the 2021 township meeting agenda and meal sponsors for the 2021 township meeting to be held April 22 at the county road barn.

The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #525 in Green Township and #345 in Nodaway Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Ed Walker, in Hughes Township, Road #782 and #783 were inspected, a concrete culvert on Road #849 was looked at and signage on a curve was looked at on Bridge #860. Additionally, in Union Township, Bridge #287 was inspected and tube progress was inspected on Old Highway CC/Jade Road in Polk Township.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 4/20/2021.