Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Stiens, Burns, Bill Walker and Patton.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/7/2020 with a correction. The motion passed.

Patton presented the minutes from March 31, 2020 asking that they be amended to include the breakdown of the bid awards to both Norris Aggregate and Schildberg Construction to individual townships. Burns made a motion to accept the amended minutes as presented. The motion passed.

The following were approved: transfer of sick leave from three employees to two others; backflow certificates for the Courthouse, Jail and Administration Center; requisitions, recorder to Elkins-Swyers for office supplies; accounts payable, checks #76047-76071.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emails regarding COVID-19 from FEMA, Nodaway County Health and emergency manager; city of Maryville letter regarding backflow inspections; thank you from Christine Campbell; fuel/equipment report.

The commission touched base with Jeannette Schieber, Chris Degase and Ed Seipel regarding their board seats that expire in April. Schieber and Degase both agreed to another three-year term. Seipel agreed to stay on one more year as this is not a good time for a board seat to be filled. A call was also put in to Jill Blackford, board secretary, to update her on the status.

Patterson gave an update on the COVID-19 statistics. Patterson reported that the case count for Missouri is at 4,388. Last week, the count was 2,722. This works out to approximately eight percent increase of new cases per day. Nodaway County has had three confirmed cases to date and has run around 60 tests. Currently, supply of the tests is the issue for many counties. Patterson reported numbers for neighboring counties. Also in attendance were Wallace, Jenkins, Carter, Ed Walker and Wilson. Attending via Zoom was the Maryville Forum.

A phone call in the afternoon was taken from Jennings discussing a drive-through prayer service on Mosaic property.

Ed Walker discussed the progress of various county projects. Burns reported that Road #198 in Independence Township has been started. A call was made to United Electric regarding gravel for Road #183 in Independence Township. Also put a call in to Cathy Tourville, Con-Ag.

A sole bid from Oden Enterprises was received and reviewed. Burns made a motion to award Oden Enterprises the bid on Bridges #1034003, #0222000, #0085006 and #1020007. The motion passed.

The commission spoke to Representative Allen Andrews regarding a recommendation on the open associate judge seat in Nodaway County.

Jenkins discussed giving an administrative extension to FLEX participants in getting their documentation in when the company requests it. The commission agreed to grant the extension during this time as it is hard to get documentation with so many offices short staffed or shut down during this pandemic.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

Strong discussed issues within his office. Strong stated that they are getting vehicles ready for sealed bid sale as soon as all newer vehicles are on the road.

The backflow inspections were completed at the Courthouse, Jail and Administration Center by Woodruff Plumbing. The commission looked at a storage room at the Administration Center. Also spoke with Rice regarding some of the prosecutor’s files.

At 2:10, the commission left to inspect: Road #739, #719, #639 and #640 in Grant Township.

Bill Walker and Jenkins spoke with Tracy Hosmer of Enel, requesting information regarding the use tax.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 4/16/2020.