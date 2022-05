The annual Missouri Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics was held May 10 on Main Street in Maryville and a walk was held at Mozingo Lake Recreation and Park. The run started at the Nodaway County Courthouse and finished at Kawasaki. The walk began at The Point.

Gathered at the courthouse, the runners listened as Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons read the proclamation to make May 10 Law Enforcement Torch Run day.