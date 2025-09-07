The Tri-Community Annual Lollipop Parade will begin at 3 pm, Sunday, September 7 in Conception Jct.

Charles Mattson and Jerry Schieber, who are long-time American Legion Post 464 members and Tri-C community members, will be the grand marshals. Members of the community, children and organizations are encouraged to decorate themselves, their bikes, tractors, floats, etc., to participate in the parade. Those who wish to participate in the parade are asked to meet in front of the old MFA building in downtown Conception Jct. from 2 – 2:30 pm.

The parade route will travel along the highway from downtown and will end at the community park. People are asked to not park their vehicles along the east side of the community park. Everyone is then invited to gather in the park where the “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be sung and the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited. The final segment of the event will be the handing out of lollipops to area children at the bottom of the playground slide.

After the Lollipop Parade, the St. Columba Parish Festival will take place on the grounds of the Conception Abbey behind the Basilica from 4 to 7 pm with plenty of food and games as well as the Catholic Youth Organization raffle drawing. Both the parade and parish social are open to the public.