The 12th Annual Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League Golf Tournament to be held Friday, August 1 at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, has several opportunities for individuals to show their support.

Some veterans living at the Cameron home are from Northwest Missouri and may attend. The opening ceremony is set for 12:30 pm.

The many ways to support the veterans who have served the USA including a dollar donation toward a raffle choice or a simple monetary donation.

All money raised will go to benefit those who are living at the Cameron Veterans Home. In the past, money was raised for a van or van accessories, as well as special entertainers for programs at the home. The Veterans Assistance League, who hosts this fundraising event, also sponsors other activities such a trap shoot, a 4×4 trail ride and additional golf tourneys

For donations or more information contact Wayne Pierson, tournament chair, at 660.562.9810 or mwpierson76@gmail.com.