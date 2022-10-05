Back for its sixth year, Downtown Maryville’s Glitz & Glam event will be held at 6 pm, Thursday, October 6 at Rose Hill Acres Event Center, First and Main Streets.

The annual fundraiser will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and an auction. Glitz & Glam was first hosted in 2016 as a Piccadilly-style auction, where guests armed with quarters bid on items during a live auction. A purse auction was created in 2021 and guests are now able to purchase raffle tickets for their chance to win designer handbags. Besides the raffle, guests can also participate in games throughout the evening.

“Over the years, our planning committee has taken feedback from guests and, through some trial and error, has developed Glitz & Glam into a great event where guests can walk away with amazing prizes,” stated Downtown Maryville’s Executive Director DeAnn Davison.

For the first time, Glitz & Glam will be held downtown in the new Rose Hill Acres Event Center. Opening in August, Glitz & Glam will offer many guests a first glimpse at the renovated event space located at the corner of First and Main Streets.

“It is a priority for our organization to bring as much foot traffic to the downtown as possible. Unfortunately, there had not been a space that could accommodate this fundraiser, but the opening of Rose Hills is a game changer and Downtown Maryville hopes to utilize the beautiful space as much as possible,” added Davison.

The theme for the event is pajama party and guests are invited to dress to the theme or attend in whatever attire they feel is fitting.

Funds raised will benefit the organization’s promotional programs and efforts to revitalize the downtown corridor.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at downtownmaryville.com/tickets. Tickets are $65 and sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, contact Davison at ddavison@maryville.org.

Downtown Maryville was established in 2015 as the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization- a community-driven, non-profit organization that focuses on preservation, promotion, revitalization, and enrichment of the economic landscape. Downtown Maryville utilizes the elements of the Main Street Four-Point Approach: economic vitality, promotion, organization and design, as a downtown management strategy to create an organization that is a revitalization leader in the community.