Northwest Missouri State University students studying food and nutrition are back this fall with the program’s Friday Night Café, serving guests internationally inspired meals and décor.

Students will host two café nights, giving guests a taste of Greece on Friday, November 7, and Filipino cuisine on Friday, November 14. The café opens at 5 pm both nights on the third floor of the Administration Building.

Tickets are $18 and available to purchase online. Seating is limited.

The Greek menu will feature main dishes of herb-roasted olives and tomatoes, fried zucchini and tzatziki, chicken souvlaki skewers and Mediterranean dream lasagna. Side dishes include pita with a house-made hummus and Mediterranean quinoa crunch. The menu also offers a variety of salads and desserts.

The Filipino menu offers main entrées of hot and tender adobo chicken and juicy pork pancit. It also features side dishes of crispy garlic fried rice, vivid and savory vegetable kare-kare, fresh crunchy spring rolls and warm and fluffy pandesal.

Friday Night Cafés satisfy the lab requirement for students taught by Kelli Wilmes, dietetics director.