Northwest Missouri State University’s 2025-26 season of Theatre Northwest opens September 18-20 with “A Fall Evening of One-Acts,” featuring three student-directed plays, each consisting of minimal characters and runtimes.

The one-act plays consist of “A Blind Date” by Elliot Baker, “Down Came the Rain” by Burgess Clark and “Pillow Talk” by Peter Tolan.

The “Evening of One-Acts” begins at 7:30 pm each night in the Black Box theater, located on the lower floor of the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts on the Northwest campus.

Tickets are $6 and may be purchased at the box office one hour prior to showtime.

Producing the one-act plays is a component of Theatre Northwest’s Lab Series. The productions are directed, acted, designed and stage-managed by students, and participation in the lab series is required for speech and theatre education majors.