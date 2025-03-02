The annual coyote calling contest saw 15 teams of hunters from 6 pm, February 22 through 8 am, February 23.

At 8 am, February 23, organizers, led by Chris Salinas and Matt Brown, announced the top three teams. Taking eight was the team of John Wennihan, Tarkio; Dustin Oesau and Terry Mueller. both from Wisconsin which earned them first place.

Then seven coyotes were brought in by two teams. Weighing 225 pounds were the dogs from Brandon Auffert and Matt Strueby while 190 pounds came with Chase Farnan, Caden Farnan and Gilbert Henry.

A total of around 50 coyotes were harvested altogether.