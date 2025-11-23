The Maryville Chamber’s Annual Shop Merryville holiday shopping promotion will feature three grand prize drawings on Monday, December 22, instead of weekly drawings as was done in the past.

One prize is a $500 Chamber Buck Gift Card and the other two are collections of member donated merchandise. Ticket distribution begins Saturday, November 22, with purchases at participating businesses. For a complimentary ticket, no purchase necessary, consumers may visit and make the request at the Chamber of Commerce office at 408 N Market Street.

After completing tickets with name, address and contact phone number, shoppers should drop tickets in the box at any participating business prior to box collection on December 18. Drawings will be Monday, December 22, and winners will be announced on social media, Chamber website and in the Nodaway News Leader. Prizes should be claimed at the Chamber office, 408 North Market, by 4 pm Tuesday, December 23. For questions or details, contact chamber@maryvillechamber.com or 660.582.8643.

Participating businesses include the following: Backyard Vine & Wine, Beemers Muffler, Eubank Home & Living, Ferluknat Farm, Hype Nutrition, Jon Dooley Heating and Cooling, Kitchen & Bath Source, Local Laundry, Louie G’s, Nodaway County Services, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Nursing Home, Northwest Regional Credit Union, Pizza Ranch, Red Rival, Rush Printing, Something Borrowed, The Student Body, Minnie Lane, Maryville Florists and Tuck’s Trail School.

The Grand Prize is a $500 Chamber Buck Gift Card.

The second prize is a bag of merchant goodies with an approximate value of $500. Goods include the following gift cards: $50 Red Rival, $20 Louie G’s, $30 Beemer Muffler, $50 Local Laundry, $25 Kitchen and Bath Source, $25 Hype Nutrition, $20 Backyard Vine & Wine, $100 Student Body, $25 Minnie Lane. The prize also contains a six-month subscription to Nodaway News Leader, an $80 money wreath from Northwest Regional Credit Union, a wifi thermostat from Jon Dooley Heating and Cooling, kid craft kit from Ferluknat Farm, a water bottle from Nodaway County Services, and a hiking shirt from Tuck’s Trail School.

The third prize is a package of merchant goodies with an approximate value of over $200. Goods include the following gift cards: $100 Student Body, $20 Backyard Vine & Wine, $25 Hype Nutrition, $50 Chamber Bucks from Eubank Home & Living, $25 Kitchen & Bath Source, $20 from Nodaway Nursing Home. Other goodies include two adult buffets from Pizza Ranch, stationery from Rush Printing, hiking shirt from Tuck’s Trail School, t-shirts from Tuck’s Trail School and Louie G’s, lunch bag and misc from Northwest Regional Credit Union, kid craft kit from Ferluknat Farm, and water bottle from Nodaway County Services.