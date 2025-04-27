As the Northwest spring semester comes to an end and students leave campus for summer break, the university and Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Nodaway County are partnering again to encourage students to donate unwanted belongings and reduce landfill waste during the annual Big Green Move Out.

From now until Saturday, May 3, the Big Green Move Out gives students an opportunity to donate clothing, unopened hygiene products and household items.

Collection bins will be available in the lobby of each Northwest residence hall as well as Dollar General at 925 N. Main St., Sutherlands at 1718 S. Main St., Hy-Vee at 1217 S. Main St., Walmart at 1605 S. Main St. and the BBBS office at 2112 S. Main St.

“The Big Green Move Out is another way students can embrace sustainable practices,” said Tim Hill, Northwest environmental sustainability coordinator. “Instead of trashing items that can be reused, donate them to help advance Big Brothers Big Sisters’ work with local youth.”

Acceptable items include: clothing and shoes, purses, bags and backpacks, small electronics and appliances, bedding and towels, household items, CDs, DVDs, records, cassette tapes, toys, games, puzzles, stuffed animals, office supplies, kitchenware and sports and exercise equipment.

Non-perishable food items may be donated at collections bins in Northwest residence halls. Donors should separate food from other items and use the appropriate bins. Donations may also be made directly to the Bearcat Food Pantry in the JW Jones Student Union or local food banks such as The Ministry Center at 971 S. Main St. in Maryville.