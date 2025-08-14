Anne M. Snow, 84, Maryville, died Saturday, August 9, 2025.

She was born October 13, 1940, to Bradford Alexander Womersley and Annie Womersley in Bradford, Yorkshire, England.

She was married to the late Derrel Snow.

She was the vice president of Snow Trucking for 38 years, alongside her husband, in Maryville.

Mrs. Snow was an active member of the Sweet Adelines of Saint Joseph and she served an LDS mission in southern England as a young lady.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The New Nodaway County Humane Society.

A graveside service was held Thursday, August 14, 2025, in the Sheridan Cemetery, in the VanSkyock Addition, in Sheridan.

