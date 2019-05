Anna H. Teson, 99, Horicon, WI, formerly of Juneau, WI, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at her home.

A Mass of Christian burial was April 30 at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. Burial was at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Juneau.

Arrangements were under the direction of Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon.