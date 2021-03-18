Anna Mae Bears, 90, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

She was born August 29, 1930, in St. Louis, to Eugene and Della Rutledge Wilson. She graduated from Graham High School.

On August 12, 1950, she married William Bears in Maitland. He preceded her in death August 21, 1969.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, March 20 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

