Anita Sue Estraca, 75, Maryville, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born June 26, 1945, to Joseph and Obion Downing Copeland. She was a 1963 graduate of Caruthersville High School, Caruthersville.

Services were Monday, November 30 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.