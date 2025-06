Amos C. Bontrager, 79, Burlington Jct, died Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Mosaic Hospital – St. Joseph.

He was born February 1, 1946 to Christ and Amanda Miller Bontrager.

On September 24, 1970, he married Katie Bontrager.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 16 at Community Youth Center, 59321 Nottawa Road, Centreville, Michigan.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.